Parthe-Pet

April 6, 2021
Courtesy Emma Berry
Samwise is the most loyal companion to his owner and friends. He has the most energy and spends his days daydreaming of chasing squirrels in the forest. Sam is a big momma’s boy and greets everyone with kisses. His brother Chester is his bestie.
