Parthe-Pet: Miss Pepperoni

Miss Pepperoni, who I met while dining outside of Giovanni’s on Route 60, is a spunky, charismatic, zippy little bastard that has brought me nothing but the utmost joy since the moment I spotted her dancing under some trickling water falling out of the gutter on the side of the restaurant. She loves Tuna and will go crazy on a hair tie that fell on the floor. She is my best friend and the ruler of my heart.

