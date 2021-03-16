Empty Bowls: Continuing Tradition

In a time when so many are worrying about jobs, health and money, the stress of food insecurity is something that no one should have. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington, is fighting to ensure that families have one less worry. This semester, Marshall University is continuing a tradition in which they partner with the foodbank to raise money and fight hunger in an event called: Empty Bowls.

According to Allora McCullough, Empty Bowls is a national event that relies on the help of artists and other craftspeople to feed their local communities. Empty Bowls has been ongoing since 1990, and Huntington is hosting Empty Bowls for their 18th year. McCullough volunteers at the foodbank every Friday, which puts her in an excellent position to see the benefits firsthand.

Thanks to owner and Marshall alumna Jessica Stone, The Pottery Place in Huntington will be hosting the event this year. Meanwhile, ceramic students at Marshall University can participate by creating the bowls that will be auctioned off. The event was originally a one-day fundraiser, but due to COVID-19, the many individuals involved have pulled together to convert the fundraiser into a month-long online auction, starting April 1 and ending April 30.

Individuals who wish to participate in raising money for Facing Hunger through the Empty Bowls event can go to https://www.thepotteryplace.biz every Friday in April. Each week will feature new bowls for sale along with a dessert auction. Buyers will pay online and pick up at The Pottery Place.

McCullough ensures The Pottery Place has “established social distancing, sanitation and mask-wearing policies to protect the public at this time.”

McCullough anticipates “close to one thousand bowls total will sell throughout the month of April.” Each bowl will cost 20 dollars, and proceeds will go to Facing Hunger Foodbank, where each bowl sold will provide 180 meals.

“They are actively producing bowls for the event throughout the rest of the month of March,” McCullough said about students who have dedicated their time to crafting the bowls. “Each student is also volunteering time at the Facing Hunger Foodbank through February and March to experience a direct connection between the work they do to raise money and how that benefits the food bank.”

For further information about the Empty Bowls event, you can follow Facing Hunger Foodbank on Facebook or go to https://www.thepotteryplace.biz.

