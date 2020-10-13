MU to host “We are Marshall” drive-in

Marshall University’s Alumni Association is partnering with The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District to host a drive-in movie showing of “We Are Marshall.”

The showing will take place on Friday, Oct. 23rd at Altizer field, with parking opening at 5pm and the movie starting at dark.

“We thought incorporating this event, especially with the 50th anniversary of the plane crash, would be something really touching for the community. Just adding this event into our homecoming offerings is going to unite Marshall and Huntington together,” said Kasey Stevens, the assistant director of Alumni Membership and Technology for the Alumni Association.

The Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation district has been showing drive-in movies throughout the year and saw this as an opportunity for partnership.

“We (the Alumni Association), saw the opportunity for a partnership and were excited to reach out and work with them to show “We Are Marshall”,” Stevens said.

According to Stevens, homecoming has looked different this year due to the coronavirus, and in-person events have been reduced.

“This is one of our very limited in-person homecoming events, so we are really excited to do something and partner with the park,” Stevens said.

The admission fee for the event is a food donation to the Thanksgiving Food Pantry drive.

“This is a great opportunity to stay involved with the local community,” Stevens said. “People may not know about the Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington and having this as a donation option really brings awareness to the food drive.”

Stephanie Moore, a Marshall fan and member of the local community, said showing the movie is a way to honor the 75 people who lost their lives in the 1970 plane crash.

“I think the showing of this movie is essential in maintaining the story of the Marshall Football program,” Moore said. “Working with local pantries makes it a win-win. Remembering those of the past and helping those in the present. It makes my heart full.”

This movie showing is part of the Homecoming 2020: Herd at Home virtual series. For more information on other events during Marshall’s homecoming week, students can go to the Marshall Alumni Association website.

