Marshall+University+breaks+ground+for+new+flight+school

Two years from today, Marshall Uni- versity plans to begin operating its own flight school, with classes to take place at Yeager Airport in Charleston, where a new facility is being built.

“The development of this program is truly an investment in our beauti- ful Mountain State,” Marshall President Jerry Gilbert said at last week’s ground- breaking ceremony. “Diversification of educational opportunities at Marshall, like aviation, pharmacy and biomechani- cal engineering, will draw students from across the country to our state.”

Construction of a 12,000-square-foot hanger and classroom facility for the Bill Noe Flight School began Thursday at a site located on Eagle Mountain Road near the Capital Jet Center.

The school’s name honors Marshall alumnus and Hall of Fame swimmer Bill Noe. After college, Noe, a Huntingtonian, formed a successful career working as a pilot and a business executive. Since 2015, he has served as chief operating officer of Ohio-based private air travel company NetJets, having initially worked as a flight instructor.