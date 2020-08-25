University officials contemplate transition to online courses

“…What happens to me is less important than what happens to hun- dreds of people,” he said. “I am willing to go on record to say I would much rather have a furlough or a pay cut, and I am not a wealthy man, to save a kid’s life. I’ll walk away, I’ll go back to working for a phone company, before risking the lives of my students. I know the financial interest is to proceed as normal, but knowing what might happen, I think we need to reverse course.”

Carrie Cockerham, an incoming freshman from Winchester, Kentucky, said she has been following Marshall’s emails and social media to keep up with information, but is concerned for how the year will turn out.

“I feel like there are some classes that really should be face-to-face, but I also haven’t taken an online class with a professor who has been trained to teach online,” Cockerham said. “The biggest change in my expectations is I don’t know if there will be as much of an opportunity to get out and be social with new people. In general, I’m unsure of what to expect.”

While there has been expressed concern over the return to campus, Julie Snyder-Yuly, an assistant professor in the Communications Depart- ment, said many of the professors in her department have not expressed opposition to the decision unless they had personal health reasons for not wanting to return.

“One of the things we talked about with professors is do they feel com- fortable with this when talking about going back to campus,” Snyder-Yuly said, “and really no one said, ‘I don’t feel like I can do this.’ But I think Marshall and my department have been really good about saying ‘if this is a problem for you, you have options.’”

Snyder-Yuly also said she personally has mixed feelings about return- ing to campus because she wants to see her students, but she also wants to be safe. Her course schedule this semester includes teaching mainly freshmen and sophomores, so Snyder-Yuly said she will have a mixture of virtual and in-person classes.

Mark Robinson, Marshall’s chief financial officer, said the university’s 2020-21 budget has allocated funds for extra cleaning supplies and neces- sary items to ensure all safety measures can be taken, all while not raising the tuition from the 2019-20 academic year. Robinson also said there arestill multiple monetary options for students who may be seeking financial support for the upcoming year.

“The university does have remaining federal CARES Act funds available. Information about how those funds will be distributed and application in- structions will be sent to students shortly,” Robinson said. “In addition, the Marshall University Foundation continues to receive generous donations from university supporters to assist students. Those funds will be made available to the Office of Student Financial Assistance for distribution to qualifying students.”

