Message from Student Body President Anna Williams

Welcome to Marshall University, class of 2024. Congratulations on becoming a member of our Herd family.

As you navigate this period of transition, I hope that you take a moment to relish in your success. You made it.

That being said, your journey is only beginning.

I encourage you to maximize your time at Marshall.

As I reflect on what advice I wish I heard as a freshman, perhaps it is that time does move quickly.

You will not recognize this in the moment.

Stay present and enjoy all the little things.

Over the past few months, as a nation, we have

learned to recognize the value of a moment in time. Many of us daydream about the feeling of normal – again.

Maybe what we miss most is when it was once “certain times” or “precedented times.”

These moments will come soon enough.

Rather than learning everything, college is some- times more an art of learning what little you do know.