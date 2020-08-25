Message from Student Body President Anna Williams
Welcome to Marshall University, class of 2024. Congratulations on becoming a member of our Herd family.
As you navigate this period of transition, I hope that you take a moment to relish in your success. You made it.
That being said, your journey is only beginning.
I encourage you to maximize your time at Marshall.
As I reflect on what advice I wish I heard as a freshman, perhaps it is that time does move quickly.
You will not recognize this in the moment.
Stay present and enjoy all the little things.
Over the past few months, as a nation, we have
learned to recognize the value of a moment in time. Many of us daydream about the feeling of normal – again.
Maybe what we miss most is when it was once “certain times” or “precedented times.”
These moments will come soon enough.
Rather than learning everything, college is some- times more an art of learning what little you do know.
You learn to take things day by day, piece by piece, and moment by moment.
Our country is doing the same.
When you feel low, remember this: As a genera- tion, you have persevered through some of our nation’s greatest challenges and changes.
In many ways, you have been symbols of hope for a nation rebuilding and redefining itself.
You are capable.
You will be successful.
More than ever before, we are learning how much
we depend on each other.
Dive deep into the opportunity around you.
Get creative despite the circumstances.
Be present in the moment.
And, finally, know that you have a family and
community supporting you every step of the way. Good luck, Marshall University Class of 2024!
Student Body President Anna Williams
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.