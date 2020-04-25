New director of athletic bands named

The following comes directly from the Marshall University newsletter.

“Chris Schletter will step into the role of director of athletic bands and assistant professor of music at Marshall beginning this fall. He takes over after Dr. Adam Dalton moved to the role of director of bands at Marshall in 2019.

“I am so excited to welcome Chris into the Marshall band family,” Dalton said. “I know his knowledge and vision will continue the great tradition of the Marching Thunder and Marshall University. I look forward to working alongside him to continue to grow the Marshall band department.”

Schletter is an educator, conductor and clinician who has conducted and performed internationally with the cast of the Tony Award-winning Broadway production “Blast!” and the American Chamber Winds. He has been a music educator for 17 years, teaching high school in South Florida and at the collegiate level while in graduate school. He’s been an active adjudicator and clinician throughout his career and has also provided high school band programs with student leadership training. In addition, he has arranged music for high school and collegiate marching bands in the South Florida area.

Prior to his appointment at Marshall, Schletter was the interim director of bands at Marietta College in Ohio. While there, he refined the music education course curriculum, worked to raise the level of music performance in the wind bands, and assisted with recruiting activities, resulting in approximately an 80% increase in music major degree-seeking students.

He is currently finishing his Ph.D. in Music Education with an emphasis in instrumental conducting, studying with Dr. David Waybright and Dr. William Bauer at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. Prior to his time at UF, Schletter received a Master in Music in instrumental conducting under the teachings and guidance of Dr. Kyle Prescott from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

Schletter received his Bachelor of Music Education from the University of South Florida in Tampa, after which he performed with “Blast!” for two years. He traveled and performed with the company in various cities throughout the United States and Europe. He left the cast to pursue his career in music education. He is a member of the Florida Bandmasters Association, Florida Music Educators Association, National Association for Music Education, College Band Directors National Association, Ohio Music Educators Association, West Virginia Music Education Association and the National Band Association. He is also a member of the Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity.

“The opportunity to teach at Marshall University is one that I’ve been working toward for quite some time,” Schletter said. “I’m very excited be a part of the deep tradition and community within the Herd.””