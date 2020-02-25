STEM majors participate in real-world work experience

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University’s First2 Network was founded last year by Coy Smith, Hannah Carreon and Caleb Clark for all Science Technology Engineering and Math majors who want to start working in their fields, including rising freshman.

Smith said First2 Network is an opportunity for STEM majors to get experience in their field of work. The organization also works to improve the enrollment and graduation rate of STEM majors.

“The First2 Network’s vision is to let students be co-creators to solutions for the problems they face while in college,” Smith said. “At Marshall, First2 has established a club and an immersion program. The immersion program invites rising freshmen during the summer to participate in a two-week stipend research while also teaching them how to succeed in college.

Smith said First2 Network is all about helping students succeed.

“The club focuses on supporting students in succeeding in their majors and to help them with networking with industry, professors, and fellow students,” he said. “The immersion program along with the club is advised by faculty member Dr. Michael Norton”

Smith said he had the opportunity to present his research at the capitol Feb. 7 for Undergraduate Research Day. Smith presented on Nanosphere Lithography, and part of his research was used at the First2 Network’s summer immersion program. Smith said he was also a mentor for the summer program and helped the rising freshmen study and conduct research for his own project.

Marshall University’s location means there are now nine First2 Network locations in West Virginia.

If interested in joining the club or looking for more information, students can contact Coy Smith at [email protected] or follow First2 Network on social media.

