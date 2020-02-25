Marshall men’s basketball to travel to UAB for conference bonus play

Junior guard Jarrod West and sophomore guard Taevion Kinsey huddled together to call a play during a game.

The Marshall University men’s basketball team will go on the road once again this season to Birmingham, Alabama to face the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers as a part of Conference USA’s bonus play schedule.

The Herd (14-14, 8-7 C-USA) is coming off a 74-66 win at home against the Old Dominion University Monarchs this past Saturday.

The Blazers come in with a record of 16-12 (7-8 C-USA) and lost to the Florida Atlantic University Owls on Feb. 22 with a final score of 65-58.

The last time the two teams met was Jan. 11 at Bartow Arena, where the Herd fell 60-51.

Sophomore guard Taevion Kinsey leads the Herd in scoring, averaging 15.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Junior guard Jarrod West follows behind with 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest and redshirt sophomore forward Iran Bennett contributes 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Redshirt freshman guard Andrew Taylor earned his way into the starting lineup and is averaging 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

For the Blazers, Tavin Lovan is averaging 12.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Jalen Benjamin also has 12.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest. Tyreek Scott-Grayson has accumulated 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Will Butler enters the contest, averaging 8.5 points and 4.1 rebounds, and Zack Bryant has 8.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST at Bartow Arena.

Taylor Huddleston can be contacted at [email protected]