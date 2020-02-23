Herd Men’s Basketball Powers its way to a 74-66 win over ODU to Start Bonus Play

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

All five starters for the Herd scored double-figures as the Marshall University men’s basketball defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs 74-63 Saturday night in the Cam Henderson Center.

The Thundering Herd improved to 14-14 overall (8-7 Conference USA), while the Monarchs fell to 11-17 overall (7-8 C-USA).

“It was a very physical game,” Marshall Head Coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They (ODU) came in and were very physical. I thought we held up in there and were more physical. It was a good win. We’re on track. Defensively we keep getting better. We have to make free throws when it counts. Win or lose, just making shots, we have to get everyone to do that. That’s what teams in the tournament do.”

In the second half, from 11:09 to 4:06 the Herd held the Monarchs scoreless as it scored 11 points to take a 63-55 lead and it never looked back.

“I think a lot of that was our defensive intensity,” junior guard Jarrod West said. “We did a good job scoring and making opportunities. I feel like everyone contributed in their own ways. We just

have to focus on these next few games.”

The Herd put five players in double figures. West led the way with 18 points (6-for-12), five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Jannson Williams followed with his first double-double of the season scoring 14 points (4-for-10) and pulling down 13 boards while adding one assist and one block. Taevion Kinsey scored 14 points (5-for-12), four assists, one rebound and one steal. Iran Bennett also added 14 points (5-for-10), six rebounds and five blocks. Andrew Taylor rounded out the double-figures scorers with 10 points (2-for-6), three assists and two rebounds.

The Herd accumulated 22 in the paint, 20 off turnovers, seven second chance, four from the bench and two on the fast break. It also shot 35.8% (24-for-67) from the field, 36.7% (11-for-30) from beyond the arc and 65.2% (15-for-23) from the free throw line.

Only three Monarchs reached double digits in scoring, led by Malik Curry’s 24 points (8-for-17), seven rebounds and five assists. Xavier Green followed with 15 points (6-for-16), six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Joe Reece rounded out the double-digit scorers with 14 points, going 2-for-7 from the field while going 8-for-12 from the charity stripe, eight rebounds, two steals and one assist. Aaron Carver also pulled down 17 rebounds.

The Bulldogs added 14 points in the paint, nine second chance, seven from the bench, five off turnovers and four fast breaks. They also shot 32.8% (21-for-64) from the field, 50% (11-for-22) from beyond the arc and 65% (13-for-20) from the free throw line.

Up next for the Herd, the team travels to Birmingham, Alabama to take on the UAB Blazers Thursday with tipoff set for 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST.

Spencer DuPuis can be contacted at [email protected]