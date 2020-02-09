Time management skills event to be held at Drinko Library

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University has organized a time management course from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Drinko Library. The course will be set up to help students learn time management skills for homework, projects and deadlines. There will be another time management session from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the South Charleston Campus Library.

Some college students said they make themselves crazy because there is not enough time in the day to get all the tasks that they want to accomplish finished.

“It feels like I have to rush through all my homework so that I can get it all finished because it’s certain deadlines for certain classes, and I don’t wanna miss the deadline or turn in something late,” Shaun Davis, a freshman at Marshall, said. “Me being a freshman, it’s very hard for me to keep up with deadlines for all the class work, homework and projects. That’s why I’m glad they are having these sessions to teach newcomers like me how to manage such tasks.”

Managing time can also be tough for some student athletes, who have to add practices and games to the already busy schedule of a college student.

“Me being an athlete, I have to find time for schoolwork, practice and recovery time,” Marry Lawman, a junior who plays with Marshall’s soccer team. “Having a three-hour practice and weights and then trying to sneak in a nap here or there on top of doing all my homework and fitting in a meal can be very stressful. So, for Marshall to have such a class to teach us how to lighten the load takes a big weight off my shoulders and makes my day easier and less stressful.”

Along with the time management classes, Marshall will also be having a citation class and a copyright class for those who want to better their writing skills. The citation class will be Feb. 18 in the Drinko Library. There will be two different copyright courses at Drinko Library for students to attend, Mar. 17 at 1 p.m. in the Drinko Library, Apr. 14 at 1 p.m., and one class Apr. 15 at 1 p.m. at the South Charleston Campus Library.

Taevion Kinsey can be contacted at [email protected].