Marshall Men’s Basketball vs. LA Tech

February 9, 2020

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marshall+men%27s+basketball+defeated+LA+Tech+in+overtime%2C+83-79%2C+on+2%2F8%2F2020.+
Gallery|125 Photos
Richard Crank
Marshall men's basketball defeated LA Tech in overtime, 83-79, on 2/8/2020.