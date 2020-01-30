Marshall at the Capitol Event

Brittany Hively, Online Editor|January 30, 2020

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students%2C+faculty+and+community+members+joined+delegates+at+the+Marshall+at+the+Capitol+event+to+mingle+and+declare+Thurs.%2C+Jan.+30%2C+2020+Marshall+University+Day.+
Gallery|13 Photos
Students, faculty and community members joined delegates at the Marshall at the Capitol event to mingle and declare Thurs., Jan. 30, 2020 Marshall University Day.