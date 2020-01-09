Lady Raiders breeze past Thundering Herd women’s basketball, 75-55

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Marshall University women’s basketball team was defeated by the Middle Tennessee State University Lady Raiders on Thursday, with a final score of 75-55, at the Cam Henderson Center.

The Herd drops to 6-8 (1-2 Conference USA) on the season, while the Lady Raiders improve to 10-5 (2-1 C-USA).

“I don’t think we played particularly well on offense,” Marshall Head Coach Tony Kemper said. “We took the ball to the rim some and didn’t get anything out of it. We had some good looks from the outside.”

While every Marshall player scored in the contest, freshman guard Savannah Wheeler led all scorers with 14 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Kristen Mayo followed behind with 11 points and one assist. Junior forward Taylor Pearson finished with eight points, five rebounds and three assists.

“It was a challenge,” sophomore guard Kia Sivils said. “We didn’t bow down and stick them like we’ve been practicing. We just have to get ready for Saturday and fight hard.”

Four of the Lady Raiders finished in double digits. Charity Savage ended with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Anastasia Hayes finished with a triple-double having 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Aislynn Hayes had 15 points, two rebounds and two assists. Taylor Sutton completed 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Herd outscored Middle Tennessee in the paint 26-22, off turnovers 13-12, second chance points 12-11, fast break 4-2 and from the bench 13-5.

Marshall went 3-for-27 (11.1%) from the three-point line, while the Lady Raiders went 12-for-32 (37.5%) from beyond the arc.

Up next for the Herd: the University of Alabama-Birmingham will visit the Cam Henderson Center on Saturday, Jan. 11. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

Taylor Huddleston can be contacted at [email protected]