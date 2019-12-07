Bowling Green outlasts Herd women’s basketball, 82-69

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Marshall University women’s basketball team was defeated by the Bowling Green State University Falcons, with a final score of 82-69, on Saturday afternoon at the Cam Henderson Center.

The Thundering Herd dropped to 5-4 on the season, while the Falcons improved to 5-3.

“Win or lose, we’re just not consistent enough,” Marshall Head Coach Tony Kemper said. “I think we’re not communicating enough. There’s a whole lot going on in basketball. We can get better. I’m ready for energy and alertness from all.”

Junior Kristen Mayo led all Marshall scorers with 21 (8-for-14) points, three assists and two rebounds. Redshirt senior Khadaijia Brooks (5-for-14) followed behind with 15 points and recorded a double-double, adding 11 rebounds. Freshman Savannah Wheeler had 11 (5-for-13) points and seven assists.

“We just need a lot of people getting in the gym, me included, outside of practice,” Mayo said. “Get more shots up so we can make a bigger percentage than what we did. I think we just got to want it and improve every aspect of our game.”

The Herd accumulated 14 points in the paint, 15 off turnovers, seven second chance and 16 from the bench.

Five Falcons players all reached double digits in scoring. Angela Perry led the team and recorded 25 (11-of-13) points. Madisen Parker followed behind with 16 (4-of-6). Mari Hill had 12 (3-of-6) points, Kadie Hempfling had 11 (4-of-7) and Caterrion Thompson had 10 (4-of-8).

The Falcons outrebounded the Herd, 41-34. The team also shot 56.9% from the field (29-for-51), while the Herd struggled and only shot 36.1% (26-for-72).

Bowling Green had 35 points in the paint, six off turnovers, eight second chance, five fast break and eight bench points.

Marshall completed 13-of-38 three-pointers (34.2%) compared to Bowling Green, making 10-of-19 (52.6%) throughout the game.

Up next for the Herd, it will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to face Rutgers University (7-1) on Sunday, Dec. 15. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

“I think if we come back the next week alert, energetic, ready to improve and learn, and get in the gym outside of just practice time, we can give Rutgers a pretty good fight,” Brooks said.

