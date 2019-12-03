Athlete of the Week: Iran Bennett, Men’s Basketball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

ABOUT IRAN BENNETT:

Position: Forward

Class:

Redshirt sophomore

Height: 6’9

Weight: 299 lbs

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS:

vs. University of Florida

16 PTS, 6 REB, 1 BLK,

1 STL

Marshall University men’s basketball redshirt sophomore forward Iran Bennett earns this week’s athlete of the week after his standout performance against the University of Florida Gators. Although the team lost 67-73, Bennett helped keep the Herd in the game. Bennett had 16 points, six rebounds, one block and one steal for Marshall.