Athlete of the Week: Iran Bennett, Men’s Basketball
ABOUT IRAN BENNETT:
Position: Forward
Class:
Redshirt sophomore
Height: 6’9
Weight: 299 lbs
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS:
vs. University of Florida
16 PTS, 6 REB, 1 BLK,
1 STL
Marshall University men’s basketball redshirt sophomore forward Iran Bennett earns this week’s athlete of the week after his standout performance against the University of Florida Gators. Although the team lost 67-73, Bennett helped keep the Herd in the game. Bennett had 16 points, six rebounds, one block and one steal for Marshall.
