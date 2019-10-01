Submissions open for future Drinko exhibition

The “Reframing Appalachia” exhibition will be displayed at Drinko Library from Jan. 13 to May 11.

The “Reframing Appalachia” exhibition will be displayed at Drinko Library from Jan. 13 to May 11.

The “Reframing Appalachia” exhibition will be displayed at Drinko Library from Jan. 13 to May 11.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

For an exhibition challenging negative perceptions of Appalachians, Drinko Library is asking local artists to submit their work.

“What we’re trying to do is create a year-long theme on exploring Appalachian identity seen by actual Appalachians rather than the identity of people outside of Appalachia who often stereotype this region and tend to show it in the worst possible light,” said Sabrina Thomas, the instruction and research librarian at Drinko Library.

The exhibition, entitled “Reframing Appalachia: Images, stories and dreams for the future,” is a collaboration between Drinko Library and Marshall University’s art department. It will be displayed in the library from Jan. 13 to May 11. Entries can be dropped off to the library from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2-3.

There is currently a traveling photography exhibition in the library for the fall semester titled “Looking at Appalachia.”

Drinko Library is also accepting poetry submissions for “Reframing Appalachia: Images, stories and dreams for the future,” which is something they have not done for exhibitions in the past according to Thomas. The poetry must be framed and with a wire hang on the back so that it can be displayed.

They are also accepting 3D sculptural work that is no larger than 45 inches high by 26 inches wide by 7 inches deep and weighs less than 5 pounds.

“This is a chance for you to show your world and what this region is like through your eyes,” Thomas said. “This is your chance to show your lived life and be a part of a juried art exhibition.”

Summer Jewell can be contacted at [email protected]