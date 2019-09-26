Police Blotter

Fugitive from Justice

According to reports, at approximately 6:22 p.m. Sept. 17, Marshall University Police Department officers on patrol saw two individuals behind the print shop near the art warehouse acting suspiciously. There was one male and one female, and they were located on the east side of the building. Officers reportedly observed one of the individuals throw something behind an air conditioning unit. They confronted the two individuals and found a needle behind the air conditioning unit. Officers discovered that the male had warrants out for his arrest out of Ohio. He was searched, and officers said they found paraphernalia in a clear baggy on his person. He was arrested and was extradited to Ohio because of his warrants. Reports did not include what the warrants were for. The female was released.

Assault and Battery

MUPD officers received a report about an assault and battery in the First Year North Residence Hall at approximately 2:14 p.m. on Sept. 22. According to reports, the victim stated that their roommate punched them and threatened them with further bodily harm. The suspect was arrested for assault and battery and was taken to the Cabell County magistrate court and processed. The suspect was released on their own will with regards to stay away from the victim.

Hit and Run

A woman reported to MUPD officers that her car had been struck in the employee parking lot behind the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall at approximately 2 p.m. on Sept. 19. Reports state that the woman’s car had been struck in the rear on the right side of the bumper. The victim stated that her car had to have been struck sometime between 10:10 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day. The woman informed MUPD officers that a good Samaritan had left a note on her car stating that they had observed the hit and run and managed to see the license plate of the suspect’s car. The witness also identified the suspect’s car as being a grey Toyota. MUPD officers reportedly recovered a parking ticket at the scene which matched the suspect’s license plate as well as make and color of the car from the note. MUPD officers are working to recover the suspect and the vehicle.

