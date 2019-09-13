Marshall launches Ambassadors of Social Change program

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Being on a board of directors for a nonprofit is not an opportunity everyone has, especially as a college student. Marshall University’s Community Engagement office is making that a possibility with the Ambassadors of Social Change, a new leadership institute program that will take a group of students and focus on civic engagement, service and social justice.

“One really good connection between us and the nonprofit world, and this is brand new to campus, is that our ambassadors will also be enrolled into this program called Board Fellows, where they will, as a college student, sit on a nonprofit board that we match them up with,” Will Holland, director of community engagement, said.

The program is a two-year leadership institute, with the Board Fellows position lasting roughly one year.

“Getting this kind of experience and this kind of mentorships and connections and just experience is going to look absolutely amazing on a resume,” Holland said. “Nobody gets to sit on a nonprofit board at 21, 22 years old. So, we’re very excited about that.”

There is not a specific number for how many students will be selected, but it is expected to be a small group.

Students interested in finding more information may search “Ambassadors of Social Change” on HerdLink for applications. Students will be chosen by Oct. 1.

