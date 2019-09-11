Sydney Shelton, Sports Editor|September 11, 2019
9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony
Sydney Shelton
Huntington comes together to honor the fallen 9/11 victims.
Marshall President Dr. Gilbert and Student Body Vice President Anna Williams make their way to the cemetery.
Marshall students making their way to Spring Hill Cemetery.
Marshall students on their walk from campus to Spring Hill Cemetery.
Marshall students stand holding American flags.
Alex Schemel places one of the flags carried from campus into its spot in the field.
Marshall students stand while The Star Spangled Banner was being played.
Don McCroskey, GHPRD President, opened the event with a few words.
Student Body Vice President Anna Williams spoke at the event.
Marshall President Gilbert addresses the crowd at the event.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial spoke at the event.
Dr. Ken Ambrose spoke at the event. Dr. Ambrose lost his son, Paul in the plane that hit the Pentagon.
Survivor Sara Grigsby, a Nitro resident, spoke about being in New York on Sept. 11, 2001.
Tom Bowen worked Ground Zero after 9/11.
The new plaque that is in the Spring Hill Cemetery.
