Men’s golf releases schedule, recognizes players and summer accomplishments

Marshall University men’s golf head coach Matt Grobe announced the 2019-20 season on Wednesday. The Thundering Herd tees off for the year at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational on Sept. 9 and 10.

“I am really excited about our 2019-20 schedule,” coach Grobe said per Herd Zone. “We are playing great tournaments at some great venues. Should be a great year for our team.”

This is the fourth-straight season the Herd will host the two-day, three-round Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational at the Guyan Golf and Country Club as its opening tournament.

The Herd with compete in four road tournaments with the Golfweek Conference Challenge (Sept. 15-17), the River Run Collegiate hosted by Davidson University (Sept. 23-24), the Mountaineer Intercollegiate hosted by WVU (Oct. 7-8) and the Dayton Flyer Intercollegiate (Oct. 14-15).

The Herd will get back in action for the spring at the Georgia Southern Individual Collegiate (Feb. 2-3) in Statesboro, Ga. The spring season continues at the Loyola Intercollegiate (Feb. 22-24) in Goodyear, Ariz., then the Pinehurst Intercollegiate (March 6-8), the Furman Intercollegiate (March 27-29) and the Irish Creek Intercollegiate (April 4-5).

The 2019-20 season wraps up at the Conference USA Championship, April 27-30, in Texarkana, Ark.

Marshall will lose only one player from last year’s roster with the graduation of Thomas Frazier, however, the Herd will add freshman Tyler Jones to an experienced squad consisting of seven upper classmen.

Recent graduate Thomas Frazier and senior Cole Moore of the men’s golf team were named All-American Scholar Athletes by the Golf Coaches Association of America, the office announced Wednesday. The men’s golf team was also honored as an All-Academic Team with a team GPA of 3.0 or better.

“Thomas and Cole had really good years, not only on the golf course, but also in the classroom,” Grobe said. “The team also did a wonderful job and I am so pleased that they achieved this award.”

To be eligible for the award, an individual must be a junior or senior academically and participated in 50% of the team’s competitive rounds. They must also have a stroke average of 76.0 or better in Division I competition, maintain an overall grade point average of 3.2 or higher and be in good standing at their school.

Newcomer Tyler Jones qualified for the 118th U.S. Amateur Championship by taking the top spot at the Ohio State Scarlet qualifier hosted at the OSU Golf Club. The Championship is set to be played Aug. 12-18 at the historic Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C.

In the Ohio State Scarlet qualifier Jones shot a 2-under 140 for the two rounds and tied for first overall. He shot 2-under 69 in the first round and then shot an even-par 71 in the second. With the win, he qualified for the field of 312 golfers for the upcoming championship. He has five birdies in the first round and two more in the second.

“I’m so excited for Tyler,” Grobe said. “He played so well to qualify. He played in the North/South Junior at Pinehurst this summer as the defending champion and then played in the North/South Amateur down there as well, and now he is headed there again for the U.S. Amateur.”

Jones, a native from Westerville, Ohio, is the first player from Marshall to earn their way into the U.S. Amateur Championship since Logan Lagodich (2012-16) and Alex Weiss (2014-18) both qualified in the summer of 2015.

Sydney Shelton can be contacted at [email protected]