Former men’s basketball player Elmore to continue career overseas

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Former Marshall guard Jon Elmore signed with Pallacanestro Triste of Lega Basket Serie A in Triste, Italy. LBA is the highest level of basketball in Italy.

“It is a dream come true,” Elmore said. “I get paid to wake up everyday and go do what I love. I grew up at Marshall and I think it’s really prepared me for this next chapter in my journey.”

Elmore is the all-time leader in points, assists and made three-pointers in both Conference USA and program history.

He averaged 20.3 points per game and had 187 assists to lead the Herd during the 2018-19 season.

Elmore has not only accomplished those individual records but also led the team to a Conference USA Championship during the 2017-2018 season, winning a first-round tournament game in March Madness, and finally taking the 2019 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament title over Green Bay.

After the Conference tournament, Head basketball Coach Dan D’antoni said of Elmore, “He has been a leader in the community, he is going to make a good citizen and his success in life is just starting.”

Pallancestro is entering its second season in Serie A after capturing the Serie A2 title in the 2017-18 season to earn the promotion, ending a 14-year absence from Italy’s top league. It plays its home games in the Allianz Dome in Triste with a near-7,000 capacity. Triste is located in northeastern Italy along the Adriatic Sea and near the border of Slovenia.

Sydney Shelton can be contacted at [email protected]