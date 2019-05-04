Marshall Biology Club raises funds for One by One Animal Advocates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Marshall University Biology Club raised money for a small organization called One by One Animal Advocates and promoted adoption from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter Thursday at the Memorial Student Center.

The club’s connection with the One by One Animal Advocates started because of its former presidents’ involvement in saving a dog named Patrick, said Mackenzie Limbal, current president of the Biology Club.

Patrick was hit along I-64, and no one was stopping to help him, but the club’s former president stopped to help and turned him over to the One by One Animal Advocates, Limbal said.

The One by One Animal Advocates paid for Patrick’s medical procedures at the animal hospital that saved his life, she said.

“That is what they are all about,” Limbal said. “The Animal Advocates repair any dog or any cat no matter what the needs, ‘One by One,’ until there is no more to save.”

Because of the efforts of the One by One Animal Advocates, Patrick made a full recovery and was adopted last week, Limbal said.

The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter partners with the One by One Animal Advocates because they do not want to become a euthanization shelter, Limbal said.

“The One by One Animal Advocates’ mission is to reduce the homelessness within a community, and euthanization rates at area shelters, by finding reputable rescues to accept local animals,” Limbal said.

With the help of One by One, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter can send its animals to foster homes, if the shelter is full, until the animal can be adopted, Limbal said.

Marshall’s Biology Club is open to any biology major at Marshall, and any student wanting to join can attend a meeting or contact someone in the club.

Madalyn McCoy can be contacted at [email protected]