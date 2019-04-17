The student news site of Marshall University

Filed under Baseball, SPORTS

Marshall baseball survives against Ohio Bobcats in 11 innings

Taylor Huddleston, Reporter|April 17, 2019

After a total of 8 pitching changes for the Thundering Herd and left fielder Tucker Linder’s extended hitting streak to 21 games, Marshall came out on top, 4-3, in a non-conference matchup against the Ohio University Bobcats Tuesday afternoon at the YMCA Kennedy Center field in Huntington.

Marshall improved its record to 21-15 (8-7 C-USA) while the Bobcats dropped to 10-24 (5-7 MAC).

“Our bullpen did a good job of keeping us right there,” Thundering Herd head coach Jeff Waggoner said. “We just had timely hits at the end and played good defense and grinded it out to the end. That’s what we talk about winning the last half of the games.”

The first two innings remained scoreless for both teams until the third inning approached. There, center fielder Erik Rodriguez was walked, third baseman Luke Edwards hit a single to left field and shortstop Elvis Peralta hit a single for the Herd to score Rodriguez and give the Herd an early 1-0 lead.

It wasn’t until the sixth inning that Ohio finally answered against the Herd’s lone run and brought two runs in by center fielder Michael Richardson and left fielder Trevor Lukkes with third baseman Aaron Levy’s single to center field.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Herd responded back when first baseman Rey Pastrana singled up the middle and designated hitter Zach Inskeep scored, tying the game at two runs apiece.

The Herd scored once again in the seventh inning with catcher Kyle Schaefer’s first career home run to right field. At that point, Marshall was up 3-2.

The Bobcats scored in the top of the eighth inning when Levy was walked, and first baseman Rudy Rott was able to go to second base and advanced Richardson to third. Lukkes scored another run on a bases-loaded walk to tie the game again 3-3.

The game went to extra innings as both teams struggled to get hits. At the bottom of the eleventh, Linder hit a single up the middle and scored Peralta to close out the game and clinch the win for the Herd.

“Your energy and toughness is what comes out in mid-week games,” Waggoner said. Our pitching kept us where we need to be and we made some plays to win a mid-week game.”

Following the win, the Herd will travel to Ruston, Louisiana, for a three-game series against Louisiana Tech beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).

Taylor Huddleston can be contacted at [email protected]

