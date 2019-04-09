Huntington increases goal for walking for 2019

Flyer for Greater Huntington Walks. The organization has increased this year’s goal to walk 5 million miles.

From July 17, 2018 to December 2018, Greater Huntington Walks walked to the moon and back 2.8 times.

“On the launch, we had 300 people that came and participated, and Dr. (Jerry) Gilbert was one of those participants,” said Andrew Fischer, founder of Greater Huntington Walks. “The next thing we knew, we had around 2,400 people registered and signed up, and we walked to the moon in 43 days.”

Going into 2019, Greater Huntington Walks decided to set a goal of 5 million miles for the year, Fischer said.

“We decided we would make quarterly challenges, and we just finished the first quarter,” Fischer said. “The Huntington Tri-State Airport partnered with Greater Huntington Walks, and they gave two tickets, round-trip, to Myrtle Beach, and a local travel agency gave free lodging at Myrtle Beach, and these will be given to one of the walkers that hit 200,000 steps within the quarter.”

The second quarter started April 1 and ends at the end of June. One “lucky walker” will receive a free weekend in Cincinnati, Ohio, tickets to a Cincinnati Reds game and another special prize, Fischer said.

“In the second quarterly challenge, we are going to virtually walk to all 30 Major League Baseball parks through the app,” Fischer said. “As your steps accumulate, you’ll walk from one ball park to the next.”

According to its website, Greater Huntington Walks’ mission is “to promote and enhance the health of the greater Huntington, WV region by engaging like-minded individuals to interact, build relationships, and improve overall health for those in the greater Huntington area.”

To participate in Greater Huntington Walks, individuals can register online at www.greaterhuntington.walkertracker.com and then download the app “Walker Tracker,” which will count daily steps.

Individuals who do not have access to a smartphone can pick up a free pedometer at Cabell County Public libraries, Huntington’s Kitchen, St. Mary’s Medical Center or Cabell Huntington Hospital information desks, the Marie Redd Senior Center, the A.D. Lewis Community Center, the Huntington YMCA or the Marshall Recreation Center.

Piper White can be reached at [email protected].edu.