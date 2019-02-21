Marshall to host second annual Ebony Ball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The annual Ebony Ball, which will occur Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center in Room BE5, is more than just a dance, it is an event that can change the perspective of the attendee, said a graduate student at Marshall University.

“This is an office that seeks to educate and empower minority groups on campus, and it has a series of programs that were lined up, and the Ebony Ball was a part of that series of programs,” said Inusah Fuseni Abdul-Hamid, a graduate student and assistant for the Center for African American Students who is from Ghana.

The event was inspired by a clothing drive from last year that helped students learn how to dress for interviews, formal events and “etiquette” in general, Abdul-Hamid said.

“I didn’t know what an ebony ball was, so let’s say for example someone like me left this school without attending the Ebony Ball,” Abdul-Hamid said.“How do you imagine I would look?”

Abdul-Hamid said the ball last year helped students who had never been to formal events learn how to dress and carry themselves.

“It was an awesome experience, coming from a country where we do not get to experience this kind of activities like other schools,” Abdul-Hamid said.

Shaunte Polk, director of the CAAS said everyone is allowed to attend this event and is encouraged to do so.

“Not only will it be open to all of our Marshall University campus, it will be open to all of our Huntington community, as well,” Polk said. “We had some folks come down last year, but it was hard because we had it around Valentine’s Day, so every other school had a Valentine’s Day party. We thought it was a great way to conclude Black History Month, to close out the month of February and do it the final weekend of the month.”

There are not many formals held on Marshall’s campus themed for the African American culture, so this event was a good opportunity to do so, said Polk.

“There is a contest where the students and community who attend can enter themselves,” Polk said. “They go through two rounds of panels, one is a list of community and campus panels. They model for them first and are then narrowed down to top the five. Once we reveal the top five, they will go through a second round of judging which comes from people’s choice. Once they model again, attendees put in their ballot for that. We then tally up the votes from the first and second round and see who has won Mr. and Miss Ebony.”

Abdul-Hamid won the title of the first Mr. Ebony last year and said he suggests everyone should attend this event and also visit the CAAS.

“Don’t let that name keep you from coming,” Polk said. “It is inclusive and open to all. It is a welcoming environment and open to everyone. If you don’t do something through this office, then you’ve missed out on something great.”

Tickets for the Ebony Ball can be purchased at the door. The cost is $7 for singles and $10 for couples.

Tiara Brown can be contacted at [email protected]