New leadership institute promotes social justice, civic leadership

Ambassadors of Social Change is a new leadership institute anchored in social justice and serves as a student advisory group to the Office of Community Outreach and Volunteer Services.

Ambassadors are student leaders who must complete multiple requirements in the areas of ethical leadership, civic engagementand understanding diversity. Under ethical leadership, students must complete a comprehensive capstone project which takes on a social issue needing attention on campus, locally or even globally, said Will Holland, adviser of Ambassadors of Social Change.

Holland said the group also offers leadership trainings and the challenge to sit on a university committee or hold an executive position for a student group. The civic engagement requirements include community service projects, political advocacy training and a mastering of civil discourse.

When it comes to understanding diversity, Holland said students must attend Marshall’s annual Diversity Breakfast, help plan and attend Unity Month and complete trainings centered around marginalized identities or special groups, such as Safe Space, Green Zone and Allies Supporting Autism Spectrum Diversity.

“All three of these categories also have elective credits in which students can explore events or take on special projects to fulfill,” Holland said.

The goal of Ambassadors of Social Change is to provide each ambassador with the support needed to change the community for the better, Holland said.

“This highly selective program is intended to last two years, holds participants to very high standards and challenges our students to be more well-rounded global citizens, be engaged on campus and take the initiative to inform the public on ongoing issues and their solutions,” Holland said.

Student ambassador Malik Smith, a junior engineering major, said the organization has impacted him in a way that is “almost indescribable.”

“This is one of Marshall’s first organizations that focuses on social change, student environmental injustices and politics, which I feel strongly about,” Smith said. “This organization gives me a platform to speak on issues that go unnoticed/underrepresented.”

Savanah Matney can be contacted at [email protected]