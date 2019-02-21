Herd Path Program aims to help freshman students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University’s Herd Path Program supports freshman students by checking on them when they miss class. The program is a retention initiative that seeks to improve freshman attendance by encouraging students to go to class.

“The last thing we want is a scenario where a student falls into the ‘some college, no degree, lots of debt’ category,” said Kateryna Schray, coordinator of the Herd Path Program.

The program helps students to enjoy their time at Marshall, to graduate in four years, with minimum debt, and to be prepared for productive careers, Schray said.

In 2018, the Herd Path Program visited 1,670 freshman students by asking professors to track attendance in their classes. After a certain number of absences, a Herd Path partner is sent to check on students.

A Herd Path partner is an upperclassman who commits to supporting freshmen. Partners check on students by in-person visits and communicating over email to see if the student has all the resources they need to succeed.

Schray said the program shows freshmen that, even in a university as big as Marshall, each person matters.

