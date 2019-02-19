Police Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A white male, age 22, was stopped for speeding on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue on Feb. 9, where he admitted to drinking three ‘tall boys’ around 11:30 p.m. prior to being stopped. He was then given all three forms of intoxication testing, where he then blew a breathalyzer of 0.105 and continued to fail the other two tests. He was charged for speeding, no insurance, no sticker and improper registration on his car. Afterward, he blew a 0.08 on a secondary chemical test and was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

Petty Larson

Feb. 11, between 5 and 5:40 p.m. a man went to the Marshall University Rec Center, where he left his belongings in the locker room. When he returned, he discovered that the lock to his locker had been broken/opened and all of his possessions were gone. His possessions included his keys, wallet, shoes and others. There are no suspects at this time.

Fraudulent Card Use

MUPD spoke with a female victim who had charges on her card without her approval Feb. 14. The charges came from the Student Center Food Court and Starbucks. At this time, the female still has her card and has contacted her bank. There are no suspects.

Suspicious Person

MUPD was dispatched on a suspicious person report Feb. 14. A white male, age 32, was seen walking down Fifth Avenue in a hospital gown. They then discovered the male was wanted out of Cabell County on a capias warrant and was taken into jail with a bond set at $8,000.

Possession of Marijuana

At 1:36 a.m. on Feb. 15 MUPD received a call from Willis Hall for a strong odor coming from the first floor of the building. The resident whom was a white male, age 20, admitted to smoking and gave his baggie of 15 grams of marijuana and his drug paraphernalia to the cops and received a citation.

Possession of Marijuana

A white male, 18 years of age, was given an arrest citation for possession of marijuana, Feb. 6.

Destruction of Property

A total of four Coca-Cola vending machines had been broken into in Smith Hall and Harris Hall and others damaged between Feb. 1 through Feb. 8. MUPD is active in looking for suspects at this time.

Hit and Run

At 6:23 p.m. Feb. 12, a white male, age 23, struck a vehicle and was given a citation for a hit and run. MUPD then received a call on a car being parked in the fire lane at Towers, and his vehicle was towed. The male was also trespassing on campus and was intoxicated. However, the man could not be charged with a DUI because he was never seen driving the car; the car was only seen in new locations.

Drug Offense

MUPD received a call Feb. 13 at 10:54 a.m. about someone in a dorm smoking marijuana and the strong odor that was coming from the room. After tracking down the room the odor came from, the male admitted to smoking and was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

Possession of Marijuana

At 1:37 a.m. Feb. 14, an officer noted an individual sitting in their car and a strong smell/odor of marijuana. When confronted, the male, age 21, handed over his 15grams (or less) of marijuana and was cited and written a citation, then released.