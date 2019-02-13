Students thank scholarship donors with cards, videos

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students at Marshall University have been given the opportunity to thank donors who help some students with the financial cost of college tuition and fees through Love a Donor Days Tuesday and Wednesday in the Memorial Student Center Lobby.

“Students are usually very appreciative and take the time to come out and write cards to thank their donors,” said Krystal Davis, program director for scholarships and a donor representative.“We are very excited to be able to record some thank you messages [from students] to send to the donors.”

This is the second time Love A Donor Day is including both videos and thank you cards. Davis said students receive a link in their email for them to make their own personal video to send to their donor.

Students use their scholarship money for a variety of things, such as books, tuition, groceries, rent and other things that may be difficult for a college student to pay for while in college.

“I have received a scholarship because of financial need and my academic placement,” said Tanner Goff, a junior majoring in business management. “This has just helped me out tremendously, because I do not make a lot of money, and this just reduces the cost I have to pay for tuition.”

Goff said he would like to thank his donors William F. and Georgina R. Ashford for helping him pursue his business management degree at Marshall University.

Another Marshall student who has benefited from a scholarship provided by a donor is Stephen Drome, a health and wellness education major.

“The City National Bank has graciously provided me with a $600 scholarship that helps me pay for books and groceries and other financial needs,” Dromesaid.

Katherine Duty, a Marshall senior, said her donors are Mr. and Mrs. Brian K. Wilts, for the Daniel P. Bab Scholarship. Duty said she has met the pair before and that they are “some of the nicest people” and “just helped provide so much for me with their donation.”

“I am so thankful for their [Mr. and Mrs. Brian K. Wilts] generosity and kindness toward Marshall University students,” Duty said. “They have helped me buy books and pay my rent. It is people like them that make the biggest differences in the world.”

