The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under Men's Basketball, Showcase, SPORTS

Men’s basketball aims to bounce back after first conference loss

Taylor Huddleston, Reporter|January 23, 2019

Marshall+guard+Jarrod+West+%2813%29+looks+forward+during+an+NCAA+Tournament+game+against+West+Virginia+on+Mar.+18%2C+2018.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Men’s basketball aims to bounce back after first conference loss

Marshall guard Jarrod West (13) looks forward during an NCAA Tournament game against West Virginia on Mar. 18, 2018.

Marshall guard Jarrod West (13) looks forward during an NCAA Tournament game against West Virginia on Mar. 18, 2018.

Adam Gue

Marshall guard Jarrod West (13) looks forward during an NCAA Tournament game against West Virginia on Mar. 18, 2018.

Adam Gue

Adam Gue

Marshall guard Jarrod West (13) looks forward during an NCAA Tournament game against West Virginia on Mar. 18, 2018.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Marshall Men’s Basketball team will continue its road conference games this week at Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi after losing to Western Kentucky Monday night.

Marshall (12-7, 5-1 C-USA) will face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4 C-USA) Thursday night, followed by the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-8, 3-4 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon.

Despite its first conference loss, the Herd is focused on moving forward as conference play continues throughout the season. Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said that every game the Herd faces is a battle in conference play.

“We jumped out (and started) real(ly) well,” D’Antoni said. “We have to keep playing. It’s going to be a tough road (trip).

Sophomore guard Jarrod West said that the two road games are going to be tough. West averages 2.5 steals per game and has a passion for playing defense.

“Defense is definitely something that I take pride in, “West said. “All my entire life I have been the smallest guy on the floor. You can’t play unless you guard your position.”

Coach D’Antoni said that he is impressed with the defensive end throughout the season.

For the Bulldogs, junior guard DaQuan Bracey leads with 13.4 points per game and 1.1 steals. Sophomore forward Anthony Duruji follows behind with 12.4 points. Junior forward Oliver Powell leads the Bulldogs with 5.8 rebounds per game.

As for the Herd, senior guard Jon Elmore leads with 20.1 points per game. Senior guard C.J. Burks comes after with 17.6 points per game. Sophomore forward Jannson Williams is at the top of the list with 4.5 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 at home this season. Marshall is looking to give the Bulldogs its first home conference loss of the season.
“Conference USA teams are better than they have been,” D’Antoni said. “From top to bottom, this is probably the most out of Conference USA teams I have seen.”

Tipoff in the first of two games this weekend is set for 8 p.m. Thursday at Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana.

“It’s good for the fans (to watch),” D’Antoni said. “It’s going to be a fun game. It’s great. I’m happy for them.”

Taylor Huddleston can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Second-half collapse sends WKU past Marshall for first C-USA loss
Second-half collapse sends WKU past Marshall for first C-USA loss
GALLERY: Marshall outlasts FIU for 5-0 start in Conference USA
GALLERY: Marshall outlasts FIU for 5-0 start in Conference USA
Burks, Marshall race past FIU for fifth straight win
Burks, Marshall race past FIU for fifth straight win
Herd men’s basketball to close out three-game homestand against FIU, looks to extend win streak
Herd men’s basketball to close out three-game homestand against FIU, looks to extend win streak
Marshall overcomes tough battle with Florida Atlantic, wins fourth straight
Marshall overcomes tough battle with Florida Atlantic, wins fourth straight

Other stories filed under Showcase

Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech
Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech
UMS aids in recovery for Wilmington, North Carolina
UMS aids in recovery for Wilmington, North Carolina
Second-half collapse sends WKU past Marshall for first C-USA loss
Second-half collapse sends WKU past Marshall for first C-USA loss
Junior League of Huntington Soup-er Hero soup drive accepting donations
Junior League of Huntington Soup-er Hero soup drive accepting donations
Textbook affordability focus of first student body cabinet meeting of semester
Textbook affordability focus of first student body cabinet meeting of semester
Navigate Left
Navigate Right