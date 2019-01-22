The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under NEWS

Marshall’s food pantry open to community, adds new location

Piper White, Reporter|January 22, 2019

The+food+pantry+provides+community+members+in+need+with+non-perishables.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Marshall’s food pantry open to community, adds new location

The food pantry provides community members in need with non-perishables.

The food pantry provides community members in need with non-perishables.

Piper White

The food pantry provides community members in need with non-perishables.

Piper White

Piper White

The food pantry provides community members in need with non-perishables.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Marshall University food pantry, opened during the fall semester, continues to feed the Huntington community with the help of Marshall and community member volunteers. 

Marshall’s food pantry in the Tri-State MRI building at 1802 6th Avenue is open to the community on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Fridays from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on every third Saturday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“Right now, I think that we are able to serve everyone who has a need within the timeframe that we’re open, but if we were to have more people with a need, and more volunteers, we could definitely expand our hours of operation,” Dr. Kelli Williams, chair of the dietetics program at Marshall, said.

The food pantry has volunteers that are students, as well as volunteers from the community, Williams said. She said the pantry welcomes more volunteers and needs volunteers to help during its operation hours, as well as volunteers for logging food, putting items away and even organizing a food drive. 

“We usually have one or two volunteers for days that the pantry is open,” Sydney Mangialetti, a dietetics student at Marshall and manager of the food pantry, said. “Usually, the volunteers are dietetics students or dietetics interns.”

Mangialetti said the food pantry staff prefers donations be brought during operational hours. She said most of the food, except for milk, is provided just by people who donate. The Marshall Thundering Herd women’s basketball team has donated by holding a food drive during one of their games and bringing all the donations to the pantry during operational hours, Mangialetti said.

“We are always accepting donations, as well as taking on volunteers,” Mangialetti said. Williams said there’s always someone there during the hours of operation that will gladly take donations, but if an individual is unable to come during those hours, the food pantry’s staff would be happy to schedule a time to meet with them.

Any individuals who would like to become a volunteer for Marshall’s food pantry, can contact Mangialetti at [email protected] or Williams at [email protected]

Piper White can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Marshall, Huntington communities celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Marshall, Huntington communities celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Parking problems persist for MU students
Parking problems persist for MU students
Students feel the effects of the government shutdown

 The partial government shutdown has officially surpassed the four-week mark, making history as the longest shutdown the United States has ever endur...

UMS aids in recovery for Wilmington, North Carolina
UMS aids in recovery for Wilmington, North Carolina
SGA senate vote creates new position in executive branch
SGA senate vote creates new position in executive branch
Navigate Left
Navigate Right