The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under REPORTERS

Taylor Huddleston

Taylor Huddleston, Reporter|January 17, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Taylor Huddleston

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Taylor Huddleston is a broadcast journalism major and Spanish minor from Charleston, West Virginia and can be found on the sideline of any Marshall Athletic event. She is currently involved with Marshall Communications, HerdVision, PRSSA, Victoria Secret Pink Campus Team, and WMUL. Taylor is passionate about sports, music, Starbucks, her family and friends. In the future, she hopes to pursue a career in the sports industry.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under REPORTERS

Christian Moehrle
Christian Moehrle
Millard Stickler
Millard Stickler
Sarah Ingram
Sarah Ingram
Jesten Richardson
Jesten Richardson
Trey Delida
Trey Delida
Navigate Left
  • Taylor Huddleston

    REPORTERS

    Christian Moehrle

  • Taylor Huddleston

    REPORTERS

    Millard Stickler

  • Taylor Huddleston

    REPORTERS

    Sarah Ingram

  • Taylor Huddleston

    REPORTERS

    Jesten Richardson

  • Taylor Huddleston

    REPORTERS

    Trey Delida

  • REPORTERS

    Anna Marsh

  • REPORTERS

    Madalyn McCoy

  • REPORTERS

    Savannah Matney

  • Taylor Huddleston

    REPORTERS

    Meredith O’Bara

  • REPORTERS

    Paige Leonard

Navigate Right