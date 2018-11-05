MU Votes teaches elementary students the importance of voting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

MU Votes took a trip to Chesapeake Elementary School Monday, Nov. 5, to educate students on the importance of voting, government and why Election Day is not just a day off school for public K-12 students.

Madison Parker, a senior double majoring in special education and political science, talked to students about what voting is, when they get to vote and the importance voting has in society.

“I had MU Votes come to talk to my classes so they can learn how important voting is,” Amanda Davis, a third grade social studies teacher at Chesapeake Elementary School, said. “I want them to grow up to be responsible adults who know their civic duties.”

Students learned about why it is important to vote when they turn eighteen, and where to go if they wish to vote.

“It’s super important for us to have our voices heard,” Parker said. “When we have people in office who represent us, we can make the issues that matter most to us happen.”

Students in the social studies class were also shown sample ballots that their parents would be voting with Election Day.

“I remember that my parents used to take me to the polls with them every time we got Election Day off,” Parker said. “This is what your parents will be looking at tomorrow. You’ll get to make these decisions in a few years too.”

Students participated in their own short mock elections. They voted on issues such as if students should be able to have pets in the classroom and if children should be able to run for public office. They argued for and against these issues before anonymously voting.

“These issues are a little different than what you’ll be voting on in the future,” Jacob Redman, a senior political science major and MU Votes member, said. “But the importance of talking about these issues, getting informed and using your voice is all something you’ll carry with you when you vote.”

At the end of the sessions, MU Votes members asked the students if they planned on voting when they come of age, and almost all raised their hands.

“The younger we start building these habits, the more influential they’ll be once they’re older,” Paige Looney, junior history and political science major and MU Votes member, said. “It sets a good example for people our age too. Like, these third graders are pumped to vote, why aren’t you?”

MU Votes members said while it was important that third graders be educated on their civic duty, they also hope the kids tell their parents about the experience, in hopes that they rally them to go to the polls tomorrow.

“It’s important for the leaders of tomorrow to understand that they have a civic duty and to encourage their family members and friends that they have a civic duty,” Redman said. “Democracy isn’t a spectator sport– the more people we have involved, the more we can get accomplished.”

Election Day for West Virginia and Ohio is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polls open in both states at 6:30 a.m., and they close at 7:00 p.m.

Looney said she had one final remark for students, faculty and community members.

“Get out and vote,” she said.

Hannah Graham can be contacted at [email protected].