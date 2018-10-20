The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under Men's Basketball, SPORTS

Gallery: Herd Madness

Richard Crank, PhotographerOctober 20, 2018Leave a Comment

Slideshow • 7 Photos
Richard Crank
Marshall's 2018-19 men's basketball team poses for a team photo during 'Herd Madness' in the Henderson Center.
High school students renovate men’s basketball locker room
Column: Herd hoops’ dominance just beginning
Clock strikes midnight on Herd’s magical season
Marshall men’s basketball prepares for ‘Press Virginia’

SAN DIEGO — In what is expected to be a matchup of clashing styles of play, all eyes will be focused on the Mountain State Sunday night at Viejas Ar...

History made, in the making as Herd wins game one
Herd football claims crucial C-USA victory
Frazier ties for second at Dayton Flyer Invitational

Marshall University redshirt senior golfer Thomas Frazier tied for second place Tuesday at the Dayton Flyer Invitational. “Being a senior, he put...

Herd football takes on FAU at home
High school students renovate men’s basketball locker room
Women’s soccer falls to North Texas at home in C-USA battle
