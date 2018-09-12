Marshall men’s golf places sixth in home opener

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Marshall men’s golf team placed sixth out of 15 overall in the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational Tuesday at Guyan Golf and Country Club.

After a 4 1/2-hour weather delay, the teams competed in two, 18-hole rounds over two days.

“I think that they handled [the weather delay] well,” head men’s golf coach Matt Grobe said. “Sometimes adversity is a good thing for team. Part of college golf is this and they handled it really well.”

In its sixth-place finish, Herd golfers Matt Hoffman, Cameron Root, Thomas Frazier, Kyle Mitchell and Ben Roeder combined to shoot 280 on day one and 287 on day two to accumulate a score of 567 (1-under par). Frazier and Hoffman both shot 1-under par and Mitchell broke even. Frazier ended the tournament with six birdies.

Five additional Marshall golfers, Will Straub, Brad Plaziak, Isaac Prine, Cole Moore and Camden Moore, played individually. Prine, a freshman, tied for 14th after shooting a 2-under par 140 after two rounds. He had seven birdies and an eagle.

“Well, unfortunately we have to go so quickly,” Grobe said. “We hope that we have done enough in the summer and these first couple of weeks of school that we will be ready to go.”

The Herd will play again Saturday and Sunday in Richmond, Kentucky, at the EKU Colonel Classic.

Sydney Shelton can be contacted at [email protected]