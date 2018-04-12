Police Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Petit Larceny

A student reported their Fossil watch had been stolen from the second floor of the Recreation Center on March 28. The student claimed he was wearing the watch while exercising, but he took it off to use wrist wraps and set it on a bench. The student said he went to the third floor to say hello to some friends and claims he returned roughly five minutes later to find the watch was missing.

Trespassing and Destruction of Property

MUPD received calls April 6 from someone reporting a man was wondering around campus “acting erratic.” The man was originally seen pulling on the doors on the Henderson Center and was later spotted entering First-Year South Residence Hall. Officers went to the building and set up a perimeter to make contact with the suspect. The suspect was also seen going under the One-Room School Museum. When police arrived, they ordered the man to come out from under the house. He was then arrested for trespassing, destruction of property and possession of an illegal substance. The suspect was carrying a small amount of methamphetamine.

Trespassing

Campus police arrested a man Monday after students reported seeing a man running around Gullikson Hall. MUPD made contact with the man and discovered he received a capias warrant. A capias warrant is issued when a defendant does not appear at a scheduled criminal court proceeding. The suspect was then transported to Western Regional Jail.

Drug Search and Driving with Suspended License

MUPD pulled over a vehicle around 1:45 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver was in possession of a large baggie of pills, marijuana and less than one gram of heroin. The driver also had $1,541 in her vehicle, which they later confiscated. Police arrested the driver for not having insurance, driving with a revoked license, obstructing a police officer and possession of marijuana less than 15 grams.

Illegal Possession

MUPD received a call around 11 a.m. Monday stating someone left a dog in an unattended vehicle. After finding the vehicle, police noticed a small dog crate in the back seat containing a small fox. The owner of the vehicle claimed he found the animal on the side of the road. MUPD notified the Department of Natural Resource Police and arrived to take the fox back to safety. Police also discovered two pistols in the vehicle and ammunition found in the footwell of the car. The driver was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license and a citation for illegal possession of wildlife.

Possession of Marijuana and Alcohol

Officers received notification Monday afternoon that there was a smell of marijuana coming from a room on the first floor of First-Year North Residence Hall. When police arrived, the residents admitted to smoking marijuana in their bathroom. Police also discovered alcohol in the room. The students were issued citations for possession of marijuana and illegal possession of alcohol.

Sarah Ingram can be contacted at [email protected]