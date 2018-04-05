Marshall artist series’ Spring International Film Festival brings foreign cinema to Keith-Albee

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Spring International Film Festival began Thursday at the Keith-Albee theater, “Things to Come” kicking off the festival.

The film festival features foreign films with English subtitles. The festival will show six films over the space of four days.

Angela Jones, director, marketing and external affairs for Marshall Artist Series, said that she does research for the films for the majority of her summer. She said that she looks at the Oscar and Golden Globe nominees, and also what major film festival are featuring.

“I try to look for the languages that are taught on campus,” Jones said. “I still look for entertainment value and make sure there is a variety of languages.”

Jones said that she is excited for the films but has put off watching them so she could enjoy them on the big screen at the Keith-Albee. She said that she is most excited for “Call Me by Your Name.”

“Call Me by Your Name” takes place in Italy in 1983 and follows the story of Elio Perlman and how he spends his summer with an American scholar who stays with the Perlman’s as an intern for Elio’s father.

“When I heard about ‘Call Me by Your Name’ last year, I knew that I wanted to bring it to the film festival,” Jones said. “The fact that it won an Oscar and was so celebrated during the awards helps justify the reason why I brought it.”

Marshall Artist Series’ webpage has a complete list of the show times for each movie and also offer trailers for each of the movies.

Tickets for the community are $10, part-time students $5 and full-time student tickets are free. Tickets can be picked up outside of the Keith-Albee before the showing of each movie.

Rachael Cook can be contacted at [email protected]