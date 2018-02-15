SGA discusses firearms and upcoming events on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University Student Government Association members discussed bills in the West Virginia legislature that could impact Marshall and upcoming events on campus at its meeting Tuesday.

SGA started the meeting off by discussing different events it is going to fund for organizations on campus. This includes organizations such as Marshall University Film Club and Boxing Club, both of which are sponsoring an event in the spring.

Student Body President Matt Jarvis spoke on House Bill 4298, which would allow concealed carry on public college campuses in W.V. This means that guns would be allowed at campus events, tailgates, in classrooms, in dorms and in the dining halls. After hearing opinions from students and staff, Jarvis decided to send a letter to the House of Delegates stating that the Marshall University Student Government strongly opposes this bill.

“Simply put, firearms have no place on a college campus,” Jarvis wrote in a letter to members of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Jarvis’ argument is that the Marshall University campus is a place for students to learn, make new friends, become involved and grow as a person. He said he stands for all this strongly in his beliefs, because he wants students to feel safe on campus. Jarvis argued that this bill will take safety and comfort away from students.

“If passed, the resulting fear and anxiety created would be detrimental to the overall well-being of our students,” Jarvis wrote. “Students should not have to consider a classmate possessing and potentially using a firearm should a disruption occur on campus.”

SGA member Makaylah Wheeler shared that many members of SGA feel the same as Jarvis.

According to U.S. Legal, Inc., “concealed weapons are weapons, especially handguns, which are kept hidden on one’s person, or under one’s control.”

“That’s not something that should be on a college campus,” Wheeler said. “The campus should be a place where everyone feels safe.”

Jarvis also shared that SGA will be trying to figure out a way to donate any unused flex or herd points or meal swipes students have at the end of the semester. Sometimes, students have extra swipes and points at the end of the semester that they do not know what all to do with.

SGA is in the process of putting together an alternative plan for students to use their extra points and swipes rather than letting them expire.

“As a college in a whole, we need to be more a part of the community,” SGA member Lydia Roberts said. “The university has a bad reputation about not doing enough to help the community. We need to better the world by starting small acts to better the community. SGA is built to help support and give back. This would be a good way to fulfill that.”

Roberts said when discussing the topic of meal swipe and points that most students are frustrated with wasting food and money at the end of the year, and it makes students, especially freshman who are new, feel “ripped off” by the amount of money they are wasting.

Briana Murphy can be contacted at [email protected]