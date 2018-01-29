The student news site of Marshall University

New renovations to increase opportunities for students in the College of Education

Hannah Petracca January 29, 2018

Jenkins Hall, one of Marshall University’s original buildings, is currently undergoing renovations after a portion of the building had been closed for over three years.

Construction began in October 2017, beginning with the lower level of the building. When it is complete, there will be expanded classrooms, a science lab and a study lounge for students.

The renovations will eventually take place on other floors of Jenkins Hall, which means quite a bit of moving around for the staff and students in the College of Education. All renovations are on track to be complete in 2019.

The lower level is currently on schedule to be finished by Spring Break and class ready by the fall semester. During Spring Break, renovations will begin on the second floor of the building, which will move the administrative offices to the lower level for the remaining spring and summer.

Brean Stewart, business manager of College of Education and Professional Development, said the renovations are definitely a selling point for recruiting. She said she looks forward to being able to tell potential students and their parents about the upgraded facility and technology.

Programs and offices will be moving around or closing during these renovations, one of those programs being the LRC which will be closing Feb. 16 and re-opening in a temporary location on April 9.

Hannah Petracca can be contacted at [email protected]

