The story of the Nutcracker with a twist by local dance theater

The Huntington Dance Theater present “The Huntington Nutcracker” Dec. 8, 9 and 10 at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.

The typical Victorian era story gets flipped into the 1950s in downtown Huntington in the Anderson-Newcomb Department Store. which now is recognized as the Visual Arts Center. The set designers got pictures of the old department store and based the set design on how the building used to look in the 1950s.

The Huntington Dance Theater is the oldest and largest performing dance company in the area. They premiered “The Nutcracker” in 1981, and it has been performed annually by the group since. This version of “The Huntington Nutcracker” started three years ago.

Although the Huntington Dance Theater is performing the show, the School of Theater is playing host to the group and providing the technical support, according to Kincaid.

Box Office Director Sam Kincaid said the age range of performers is “around four or five years old until 50s or 60s.”

“They are people in this company who have been doing it since they were teenagers, and now, they probably have kids doing it with them,” Kincaid said.

Kincaid said the Nutcracker, and now “The Huntington Nutcracker,” has become a holiday tradition for the whole family to enjoy.

Deborah Novak was the brain behind this story. Kincaid said Novak is the daughter of one of the founders of the university theater, Elaine Adams Novak. Deborah Novak is best known for her documentary “Ashes to Glory,” which follows the 1970 Marshall football plane crash and rebuilding of the program.

The show begins Dec. 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at noon in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. Students can buy a ticket for $15 with a valid I.D.

Buffy Six can be contacted at [email protected]