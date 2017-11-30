Filed under NEWS

‘Marco’s Favorite Things’ set for holiday giveaway

Marshall University’s Office of University Communications kicks off its 24 days of giveaways today. “Marco’s Favorite Things” social media contest will run Dec. 1 through Dec. 24, offering participants the chance to win a prize each day.

Mallory Jarrell, Marshall’s marketing and branding coordinator, said the contest is open to anyone who would like to participate: students, faculty, community members and more.

“Basically again, just a way to get people involved and to share some of their stories and favorite memories about Marshall through social media and have a chance to win some great holiday gifts,” Jarrell said.

Jarrell said the contest will take place on Marshall University’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram media platforms. The accounts will feature questions for followers to answer about their experiences at Marshall, from memories about sports games to campus favorites.

“It just helps people to think about the fun times that they had at Marshall and about all the things that they enjoyed while they were on campus or while they are still on campus for current students, and share those with us and have a chance to win a prize as well,” Jarrell said.

The contest will require participants to comment on, share, and like posts for a chance to win various prizes each day.

“Marco’s Favorite Things” will offer prizes from the Marshall University Bookstore, Hometown Sportswear, Glenn’s Sporting Goods, Adam’s Hallmark Shop, Marshall Athletics and the Marshall Artist Series. Other downloadable giveaways will also be featured throughout December.

Caroline Kimbro can be contacted at [email protected]