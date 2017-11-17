Showcase Filed under NEWS

Marshall Mentors kick off last meeting with lots of littles and fun

Close Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Marshall Mentors members were accompanied by their littles Monday at their final meeting of the semester to learn how to live a fun and healthy lifestyle.

Marshall Mentors, a campus organization through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, provides social connections between already existing bigs and members of the club to inform people of what the program does for the community and how to get involved. Meetings cover different topics every meeting to help the bigs with easy and interactive activities to do with their littles.

At the meeting, volunteers from Huntington Kitchen and Orange Theory Fitness demonstrated good nutrition and good fitness habits for living a fun and healthy lifestyle.

Marty Emerson from Huntington Kitchen taught everyone a recipe for Pumpkin Energy Bites. All of the matches present worked together to make the bites with healthy ingredients.

Then a trainer from Orange Theory Fitness talked about fitness, nutrition and supplementation before teaching everyone exercises to do from home.

Maggie Blackwood, Marshall medical school student, said she’s been in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and matched with her little for five years and it is the “perfect match.”

“I love BBBS because you have the opportunity to truly be involved in a young person’s life,” Blackwood said. “I try to be a positive influence in her life. She knows I’m in medical school, she knows I study a lot, and she knows she can do anything she sets her mind to.”

To end the night, John Newman, junior criminal justice major and Sig-Ep fraternity member, presented a check for $654 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State from funds the fraternity raised during its annual Haunted House.

Newman said he’s happy to be a part of both organizations and that being able to bring them together helps provide a positive impact on the community.

Hunter Ellis can be contacted at [email protected]