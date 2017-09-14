Marshall looks to bounce back against Kent State





Filed under Showcase, SPORTS

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Thundering Herd (1-1) will continue its 2017-2018 season this Saturday, 16th against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1). The all-time series between the two schools is tied, 18-18. However, Marshall has won the last 11 matchups. Most recently, it won in double overtime in 2015, 36-29.

Marshall is coming off a defeat at the hands of the NC State Wolfpack, after the Wolfpack shut down the Herd in the second half of the game to take a 37-20 win.

Head coach Doc Holliday named his captains this Tuesday for the upcoming matchup with Kent State during his Tuesday news conference.

“Artis Johnson will be our special teams captain,” Holliday said. “What a great addition and great kid he is. He came in as a [junior college] guy in Jan. and has done a tremendous job, as has Marcel Williams, who was our captain last week. That’s unusual to have two [junior college] guys come in and have the impact on your team that they have had. Chase Hancock will be the defensive captain. He had a tremendous game a week ago, as you all know. And Tyre Brady was special, so he will represent the offense.”

This round of Marshall captain representatives for the Golden Flashes marks eight different captains for the Herd this season through just three weeks of play.

“The encouraging thing to me is that we have had eight different captains going into our third week, which means I feel good about the leadership developing in this football team.” Holliday said. “We have eight different guys who have not only played extremely well, but have done a great job off the field.”

Kent State is fresh off a 38-31 victory over Howard University. Holliday spoke about the upcoming challenge for his team.

“The Kent State game is going to be a tough game for us, especially because of what they do,” Holliday said. “Any time you play a team who runs that triple option, there’s a lot of preparation that must take place. It’s something that you don’t see from your own offense. The ones we have worked against for the first two weeks have been totally different. It will be a challenge for us to make sure we get lined up and play the right way defensively.”

Kent State’s offense has merited extra eyes for their triple option offensive game plan. Kent State totaled 294 yards rushing and just 105 yards through the air in their previous game against Howard. Golden Flashes starting quarterback Nick Holley passed for two touchdowns. He also led the team in rush yards and ran a score into the end zone last Saturday against the Bison.

Marshall cornerback Chris Jackson praised his teams run defense through their first two games of the season.

“The first two weeks our run defense has been phenomenal,” Jackson said. “We just have to clean up a few things on the back end. This week we just have to keep focusing. I know the front seven are going to do their job fully, because they always do their job week in and week out. I take it upon myself and the secondary that we come in and play a little bit better.”

Although the offense is gathering attention from the fans and players, Marshall starting quarterback Chase Litton knows that the Kent State defense is not to be overlooked.

“They have some young guys,” Litton said. “Their two corners are phenomenal, number 21 and number 23 have been there. Number 21 was there when I played them. He made some good plays against us.”

Kent State defensive lineman Jon Cummingham has also caught Litton’s eye. Cunningham has been a force to be reckoned with this season totaling 11 tackles, three of which were on his own.

“I love number 90 (Jon Cunningham), their interior defensive linemen,” Litton said. “He is out for the first half because of targeting, but he is a high motor guy. He goes after the quarterback, and you can tell he just loves ball from the film.

Marshall’s rushing attack has come under some scrutiny these past two games. Herd running back Trey Rodriguez has accrued just 83 yards on 29 carries thus far into the season. Litton said he understands the importance of getting the run game going early.

“We just have to stay consistent,” Litton said. “We have to come out there and establish our run game and get Keion (Davis) the ball, get our running backs the ball and let them make plays. They can do it. Keion has shown that he can definitely do it. I feel like he is the best him when he’s mad. So, I might have to piss him off before the game and let him go out there and run wild. I believe in our game plan.”

Keion Davis finished with eight rushes for 79 yards against the Wolfpack last week. However, most of the yardage came from a 53-yard scamper.

Tyre Brady is fresh off, perhaps, one of his best performances of his career versus NC State. Marshall tight end Ryan Yurachek said he is positive that his success will continue to elevate the Herd.

“I think he brings a new element to our offense that we have not had here in the past couple of years,” Yurachek said. “(He’s) just a receiver that you can’t, you legitimately cannot guard him one-on-one. I don’t think there is many people in the country that can guard him one on; he is that type of person.

“Hopefully, not only Kent State but everybody for the rest of the year puts a little more attention on him, and that will open things up for other people. That is something we look forward to as an offense for sure.”

Holliday said he will be looking forward to the atmosphere in the Joan this upcoming, tough matchup Saturday.

“We all know the type of team Kent is,” Holliday said. “The last time out with them, two years ago, it was an extremely tough and physical game that we fought our tails off to get out of there with the win. It will be a great challenge, just like every game is. It’s the biggest game, because it’s the next one. The weather will be tremendous, so I’m sure we will have a great crowd, and we’re excited and looking forward to Saturday.”

The Thundering Herd will continue their search for Conference USA supremacy this Saturday, against the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia. The game will be available via CUSA.tv or though Stadium (local markets only).

Kyle Curley can be contacted at [email protected]