MU Rec Center Adds New Classes

Filed under NEWS

The Marshall University Recreation Center is offering new programs and classes for students during the 2017-18 school year.

Five new premium classes will be available for students this semester.

These premium classes include two hydro classes, one focused on yoga and one on fit and core work. There will be an X-fire class, located on the second floor of the Rec Center in studio X.

There will be a new body combat class, which will focus on non-contact martial arts. A new bar class has also been added to the schedule, which will be located in studio C.

Premium classes are free of charge for the first two weeks of school. After those two weeks are over, there will be a fee to sign up for those classes.

Along with the new premium classes, students will also see some of the group fitness classes from last school year on the schedule.

The group fitness classes include cycle 45, cut plus 15, zumba, aquatic therapy, yoga, and body pump. Group fitness classes are free of charge for Marshall students.

Alana Smith, a Marshall student, said she attended many classes at the rec last semester.

“My favorite is Body Pump,” Smith said. “It’s upbeat and a really great work out. It’s perfect after a long day of studying, when I might just need to relieve some stress and let loose.”

Michele Muth, senior assistant director at Marshall Rec Center, said the center has developed a new and improved app for iPhone and Android.

“I strongly recommend all students download the app, it’s fast, easy, and extremely helpful,” Muth said.

The app is called “Marshall Rec Account.” It allows students to sign up for classes on the go, access the fitness schedule and the app can be used to sign in at the front desk rather than scanning a Marshall I.D.

Weekly dates and times for both premium and group fitness classes can be found on the Marshall Recreation Center fitness schedule.

Kayla Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]