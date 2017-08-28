Starting act for Marshall Artists Series sure to bring on smiles





Filed under NEWS

The Marshall Artists Series will kick off the Fall 2017 semester with a night full of fun and laughter with comedian Leslie Jones from Saturday Night Live fame.

Full-time Marshall students can purchase tickets at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center box office starting at noon Aug. 30.

Leslie Jones was hired as a writer by SNL in 2014, but once she hit the stage, all laughter broke loose. Leslie Jones officially joined the cast of SNL during its 40th season and will be returning for the upcoming 42nd season. She recently appeared in Sony’s female version of “Ghostbusters” with Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon.

Angela Jones, director of marketing and external affairs for the Marshall Artist Series, said Leslie Jones will make her appearance in Huntington at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20.

Student Activities is hosting Leslie Jones in partnership with the Marshall Artist Series.

Another big name coming to the Keith Albee Theater is CMA’s New Artist of the Year, Maren Morris. Morris will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 as part her “Hero” tour. Morris reached stardom after the release of her first single “My Church” in 2015. Tickets for Morris’s show will also go on sale for students at noon Aug. 30.

Angela Jones said she has high hopes for the 81st season of the MAS and said she is excited to bring the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots.”

“I have traveled to New York City a few times, but I have never had the opportunity to see ‘Kinky Boots,’ so that’s what I am most excited about,” Angela Jones said.

Other musicians, comedians and performers include the Fall International Film Festival, Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, John Mulaney, Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt and Broadway’s “A Night With Janis Joplin.”

The Marshall Artist Series will close out its fall season with an enjoyable classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE!” The show starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and it is free to full-time Marshall students with a student I.D.

The shows will pick back up at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 with The State Ballet Theatre of Russia’s, “Sleeping Beauty.”

Broadway’s “Chicago” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, and for the second year, the Banff Mountain Film Festival will make an appearance at 7 p.m. Apr. 3.

The rest of the season will be showcased with Yonder Mountain String Band, Broadway’s “Amazing Grace,” Five for Fighting, and the Spring International Film Festival.

Buffy Six can be contacted at [email protected].