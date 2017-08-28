University emphasizes saftey after shooting and assault





Recent incidencts of a sexual assault and possible gunshots set off near Marshall University reveal the importance of campus safety for Marshall students.

A sexual assault was reported Friday at one of Marshall University’s on-campus residence halls. Marshall University’s Office of Public Safety said the investigation is still ongoing.

Gun shots were also reportedly fired early Sunday morning near 4th Ave. in Huntington, just a few blocks from campus.

The Marshall University Police Department said they could not confirm the sound was a gunshot, but they sent an alert out for students to take extra precautions while in or around the area.

Scott Ballou, MUPD officer and self defense instructor, said safety is all about making good decisions.

“Eliminate things that could be hazardous for yourself,” Ballou said. “Don’t distract yourself by talking on the phone while walking, always let someone know where you’re going and always walk with a buddy.”

Ballou said the university police department’s top priority has always been to keep students safe in any situation, at any time.

“MUPD takes pride in keeping students safe, and there is an officer on duty 24 hours, seven days a week,” Ballou said.

Freshman student Morgan Williams said she was startled when she received news of the sexual assault.

“I was sitting in my dorm when one of my friends texted me asking about it,” Williams said. “My first thought was just, ‘Wow, that could have been me.’”

Marshall University offers a female-only self-defense class for the fall semester. Spots have been filled for the first eight weeks’ course, but some spots are still available for the second eight weeks’ course, which begins Oct. 16.

Ballou said he highly recommends the course for all female students, especially freshman, since campus environments can bring about new vulnerabilities women, in particular, need to be aware of.

“The class teaches you safety tips, what to do when approached and how to make smart decisions and be aware of your surroundings,” Ballou said.

If a person sees any suspicious activity on or near campus, or needs to report an issue, the MUPD can be notified by phone at 304-696-4357.

Kayla Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]