Marshall baseball to host home games Tuesday and Wednesday

The Marshall University baseball team returns home for back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday, the team faces off with Morehead State, while Wednesday the team goes up against Ohio University.

The Herd succeeded in what outfield Sam Finfer called a “brutal” part of the schedule over the past week, as the team won three out of five games played. The team began with a loss April 4 in Morgantown against West Virginia University, then bounced back with a victory over Virginia Tech at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston April 5, 3-1. The Herd then went down to Birmingham, Alabama and took two out of three games against the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The team lost April 7, but responded and won 2-1 in 10 innings April 8, and won 5-2 April 9.

The Herd is now 15-15 on the season and 6-6 in Conference USA play. Up first Tuesday for the Herd is Morehead State. The Eagles are 22-10 on the season so far, but have lost four straight games coming into the matchup with Marshall, including most recently being swept at Tennessee-Martin. The Herd and the Eagles split the two meetings the teams played last year, with both teams winning at home.

The Ohio Bobcats meanwhile hold the same record as Marshall, an even 15-15. The Bobcats, like Marshall, play Tuesday also, as they travel to Youngstown State. The Herd defeated Ohio last season in the only meeting between the teams, 4-1 in Huntington.

Both games for the Herd Tuesday and Wednesday are set for 3 p.m. at the Kennedy Center Field Route 2 in Huntington.

Patrick O’Leary can be contacted at [email protected]