Herd swimming and diving prepares for Conference USA Championships

The Marshall University swimming and diving team prepares for the Conference USA Championships beginning on Wednesday in Atlanta, Georgia. The meet runs from Wednesday to Saturday and takes place at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center. The Conference USA has six swimming and diving teams. Marshall will be competing against Florida International, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Old Dominion, and Rice.

The Herd finished third last season at the C-USA Championships in team standings behind Florida International and Rice. Individually, Marshall had two event winners with current sophomore Caroline Wanner in the 400 yard individual medley and current senior Megan Wolons in the three-meter dive.

The Herd has had a successful season up to this point. The team won the West Virginia Games, and has had several impressive wins in dual-meets over Vanderbilt, Cleveland State, and Ohio. The team additionally has taken multi-meet victories over James Madison and Virginia Military Institute, and over Saint Louis, Arkansas Little-Rock, and McKendree.

The team has been led by numerous athletes. Marshall has had a swimmer named Conference USA Swimmer of the Week four times this season. Additionally, diver Megan Wolons has been named C-USA Diver of the Week twice this season. Senior Chloe Parsemain and freshman Jordyn O’Dell have been named the weekly swimmer of the conference once, while freshman Sirena Rowe has been honored with the award twice. For Jordyn O’Dell, she credits all of the team’s hard work towards their individual and team success, especially looking ahead to this week’s Conference USA Championships.

“The team is all very excited to compete at conferences in the upcoming week,” O’Dell said. “The early morning 5 a.m. practices, two-a-days, and all the sacrifices we have made this school year are finally going to pay off. We couldn’t be more satisfied.”

With the Conference USA Championships coming up, this year’s senior class has seen the program grow and develop over their time at Marshall. In 2014, the freshman year for the current seniors, Marshall finished last at the conference meet. The team also finished last in 2013, 2011, and 2010. In 2012, the team finished in before last. In head coach Bill Tramel’s fifth season at the helm, the team is confident that they can go to the C-USA Championships and contend for first place.

“Watching our team come from literally last place to a shot at the title has been incredible,” senior Bree Mury said. “Winning conferences my senior year would be the absolute best way to retire from the sport.”

